Menu
Login
The scene of the incident at Norman Gardens. Picture: Twitter/Alexandra Cullen
The scene of the incident at Norman Gardens. Picture: Twitter/Alexandra Cullen
Crime

Man shot dead by police in his home

by Talisa Eley
1st Sep 2018 7:14 AM

A MAN was shot dead by police during an altercation at a home in central Queensland last night.

It's understood police were called to a disturbance at a home on Geoff Wilson Drive at Norman Gardens, Rockhampton, just after 7pm.

Full Story: Man shot dead after police respond to disturbance

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed officers had drawn their weapons and fired, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The spokesman could not confirm if the man was armed at the time.

The Ethical Standards Command will investigate.

editors picks ethics command fatality police brutality police shooting

Top Stories

    Greens day in Byron Bay

    Greens day in Byron Bay

    News GREENS leader Richard Di Natale gathers the Greens faithful in Byron Bay.

    World wide climate rally

    World wide climate rally

    News Rise for Climate is on the rise.

    Byron Rams are finals bound

    Byron Rams are finals bound

    News Byron Bay football keep season track

    Benefiting from women like them

    Benefiting from women like them

    News Women Like Us in Mullumbimby

    Local Partners