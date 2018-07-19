Man shot and dumped from car on Gold Coast

A man and a woman have been shot at a McDonald's store at Helensvale. Photo: Channel 9

A DOZEN police officers remain at the scene after a man was shot and dumped from a car on the Gold Coast.

Paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service High Acuity Response Unit have taken the man to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition after being called to the Helensvale scene around 2.30pm.

He is believed to have a significant wound to one of his lower legs and has lost a large amount of blood.

A 100m section of Helensvale Rd was closed off and police were directing westbound traffic along Monterey Keys Drive.

Officers were still at the scene at 4.30pm and gave no indication of how long the road would remain closed for.

Uniformed officers were standing guard at the crime scene borders, while a forensic officer took photos and bagged evidence on the side of the road.

Police regional Assistant Commissioner Brian Wilkins earlier confirmed a man had been shot in the leg.

"We're looking for the offender and the CIB has been engaged," he told couriermail.com.au

"It's very early stages in the investigation."

Monterey Keys Drive runs between Helensvale and Hope Island roads, just east of the Pacific Motorway.

The street is in the canal residential area of the northern Gold Coast, near Hope Island Golf Course.

Students from the nearby Helensvale State High School said when they finished school, teachers and police were out the front leading them the "long way around" to get home.

"All we know is there was a shooting," they said.

"We didn't know what had happened until our parents text us."

The group said their parents told them someone was shot.

"And they were dragged from a car," one student said.

"Then we thought he was on the loose and running through the school."

Local business owners said they were completely unaware of what happened and put the traffic build-up down to the afternoon school runs.

"It wasn't until I got a call from a friend, who said 'did you know there's a big burley guy with no top on, covered in tattoos with red hair lying on the side of the road?'," one lady said.

"Then there were about six marked, four unmarked police cars and about 20 detectives coming through."

It was then, she said, they closed the road off and began directing traffic around.

"Then I thought, this is serious."

Members from Jetts gym in the Monterey keys shopping village said it was too loud inside to hear anything, and only when they tried to leave did they find out what happened.

"I've just been waiting around until I can leave," one woman named Sarah said.

"Came outside and there were so many people around. It was hectic."

A witness, who declined to be named, said there were police cars all over the road when he drove past. He said there were at least three ambulances, with Pol Air circling the area.

Police have urged the public to avoid Helensvale Rd, east of Warrego Way and Monterey Keys Drive, while officers respond to the incident.

Helensvale State High School posted on Facebook to expect delays in the area.