Menu
Login
Man shot by police in Queensland after alleged 200km crime spree. Picture: 9 News/Channel 9
Man shot by police in Queensland after alleged 200km crime spree. Picture: 9 News/Channel 9
Crime

Pregnant woman stabbed, man shot in 200km crime spree

by Ally Foster
10th Jul 2019 11:39 AM | Updated: 1:00 PM

UPDATE 12:07 

A man has been shot by police after an alleged crime spree that spanned 200km across Queensland this morning.

The man allegedly robbed a hotel in Hervey Bay, on the state's south coast, in the early hours of this morning before stealing a car and driving south to Maryborough.

It is alleged he then tried to steal another car in Tinana South, a suburb in Maryborough, but the owner of the vehicle refused.

He reportedly then threatened a pregnant woman with a knife before cutting her and stealing her car at about 7.45am.

A man has reportedly been shot following a police chase on the Bruce Highway. Picture: 7 News
A man has reportedly been shot following a police chase on the Bruce Highway. Picture: 7 News

It is understood the woman was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital but the extent of her injuries is unknown.

Police spotted the stolen vehicle near Tiaro and gave chase.

Officers used tyre spikes on the Bruce Highway at Nambour to bring the man's crime spree to an end.

He was then confronted by heavily armed police.

A Queensland Police spokesperson confirmed to news.com.au that the man had been shot during the arrest.

Eyewitness, Julie-Ann Kurikawa, told the Courier Mail the man was "lying on the ground bleeding" and the whole thing was like a "movie scene".

"It was very traumatic. I just closed my eyes," she said.

"He was screaming at me, I was panicking."

The man has been arrested and was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital under police guard.

A police spokesman said the situation is still unfolding and has warned members of the public to avoid the area.

The Bruce Highway on the Sunshine Coast was blocked in both directions but some lanes have started to reopen.

More Stories

crime crime spree editors picks police chase queensland

Top Stories

    Clarkes hits rock bottom

    Clarkes hits rock bottom

    News BOARDRIDERS Club urges caution at severely eroded Clarkes Beach in Byron Bay

    Mono on his winning ways

    Mono on his winning ways

    News Byron's own Mark Stewart grabs more surfing glory.

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    News Young driver posted videos of 160km/h drive on winding roads

    Local lender bcu responds to RBA interest rate cut

    Local lender bcu responds to RBA interest rate cut

    News bcu passes on the latest Reserve Bank of Australia rate cut.