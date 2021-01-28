Man sentenced for violent attack on Fraser Coast councillor

A man has been sentenced for the violent assault on Councillor Jade Wellings.

Attacking two strangers in broad daylight, including a Fraser Coast councillor on her way to a meeting, has led to a Maryborough man receiving a lengthy jail sentence.

Craig William Chalker pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm when he appeared via videolink in Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

In December, Chalker violently attacked a 47-year-old man and Cr Jade Wellings, who was on her way to a meeting with other councillors.

The two separate assaults were completely unprovoked, the court heard.

The court heard Chalker had received voluntary and involuntary mental health treatment over the years.

He had struggled with mental health issues, including schizophrenia and ADHD, the court was told, and had experienced periods of homelessness during his life.

Craig William Chalker being arrested for a previous matter. He was sentenced in relation to a violent assault on two people in Maryborough last year.

Chalker had been caught in a vicious cycle in which he had turn to illicit substances to self-medicate when he was unable to obtain prescribed medication, the court heard.

At the time of the assaults, he was not engaged with mental health services and was not medicated, the court was told.

Magistrate John Milburn said the attacks were public, unannounced and a surprise to the victims.

"They were unprepared for this type of offence, which should never have occurred," he said.

Chalker was sentenced to 12 months' in prison for both offences, to be served concurrently.

A parole release date was set for May 1, 2021.