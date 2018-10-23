Menu
Man ‘runs amok’ in Humpty Doo supermarket.
Man ‘runs amok’ in Top End supermarket

by JASON WALLS
23rd Oct 2018 11:53 AM

POLICE were called to the Humpty Doo Woolworths on Monday afternoon following reports of an armed man on a rampage.

Janis Mitchell said her daughter and grandchildren were at the supermarket when the man began "running amok with a hammer smashing the place".

Ms Mitchell said shoppers were forced to hide while they waited for help and was critical of the time it took for police to arrive on the scene from Palmerston.

A police spokeswoman said a report of a man "causing damage with a weapon" came in at 4.49pm while local police were responding to another incident.

A unit was sent out from Palmerston instead and arrived at 5.11pm by which time the man had fled the scene.

"The offender had decamped and was located and arrested in Moulden approximately 90 minutes later," the spokeswoman said.

