Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has had to be rescued from flood waters south of Innisfail, as the region continues to experience strong rainfall and flash flooding conditions.
A man has had to be rescued from flood waters south of Innisfail, as the region continues to experience strong rainfall and flash flooding conditions.
News

Man rescued from car roof in raging flood waters

by Nathan Edwards
6th Jan 2021 9:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been rescued from flood waters south of Innisfail in the state's north overnight, as the region continues to experience strong rainfall and flash flooding conditions.

Emergency services arrived on scene at Green Street, South Johnstone just after 12.30am.

It's reported the man had attempted to cross flood waters from the South Johnstone River that had covered the South Johnstone Road Bridge, with his vehicle becoming entrapped in the water.

Three fire and emergency crews on scene were able to get a life jacket to the man on top of his vehicle after their arrival.

Crews then deployed a swift water raft to make their way out to the entrapped vehicle and were able to rescue the man.

By 1.35am the flood waters had receded in the area.

Originally published as Man rescued from car roof in raging flood waters

floods rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SPLASH: 6 waterparks or places to keep cool this summer

        Premium Content SPLASH: 6 waterparks or places to keep cool this summer

        News NEED a family-friendly space to take the children for a day of play and fun avoiding the heat? Here are some options.

        Wallaby rescued from river by brave locals

        Premium Content Wallaby rescued from river by brave locals

        News AFTER a wallaby found the Richmond Rivers tougher going than expected, see how...

        Shock after boy stung by ‘huge’ bluebottle at popular lake

        Premium Content Shock after boy stung by ‘huge’ bluebottle at popular lake

        News Family thought a swim at the freshwater lake would be safer option

        Stumps pulled on cricket carnivals after 30+ years

        Premium Content Stumps pulled on cricket carnivals after 30+ years

        News The popular cricket tournaments have helped develop some promising young...