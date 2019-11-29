'Moment my life changed': Skydive gone horribly wrong

Photographer Ben Connolly has revealed the graphic details of the skydiving shoot that went 'catastrophically' wrong.

AN AWARD-WINNING wedding photographer shares the graphic details of a skydiving crash that nearly killed him in tomorrow's Weekend Magazine, and has released a video of the incident.

Dicky Beach resident Ben Connolly is now a successful wedding photographer, being recognised with more than 50 international and national awards.

But in 2002 a skydiving accident at Currimundi nearly killed him, after he jumped from the plane too far from the landing site and had to crash-land into a retirement village.

The moment my life changed: Ben Connolly captured this video footage of his own near-death skydive crash.

Lying on the ground with numerous broken bones, a mouthful of blood and his tongue nearly bitten off, he managed to turn on his side and clear his airway.

"I couldn't feel any pain but I knew that something was extremely wrong. I was missing a bit of my tongue, it was there, but it was sort of half off," he said.

It was the beginning of a long road to recovery.

Award-winning wedding photographer Ben Connolly back on his feet after and accident.

A skydiving videographer and photographer at the time, he captured the footage of his own near-death experience and compiled a video of the incident and earlier dives for the Daily.

Ben's raw, emotional account of the incident is printed in full for the first time in Weekend Magazine.