FILE PIC: The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to help a man who had been pulled unconscious from the water at Clarks Beach, Byron Bay, on Saturday afternoon.
News

Man pulled from surf unconscious after being dumped by wave

Graham Broadhead
22nd Mar 2020 11:00 AM
A MAN understood to have been dumped in the surf at Clarks Beach, Byron Bay, was pulled from the water unconscious on Saturday afternoon.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene just after 1pm by New South Wales Ambulance.

Members of the public pulled the man from the water and on-duty lifesavers from nearby Main Beach began CPR.

The man regained consciousness prior to the arrival of the ambulance paramedics.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Critical Care Medical Team rendezvoused with ambulance paramedics and the patient at a nearby sportsground where the man was further stabilised.

He was then flown direct to the Princess Alexandria Hospital in Brisbane in a critical condition.

Lismore Northern Star

