A man has been taken to hospital with “significant” injuries after falling about 10 metres from an apartment balcony.
Man plunges 10m from apartment balcony

by Jacob Miley
13th Nov 2020 12:44 PM
A MAN has suffered a significant leg injury after falling about 10 metres from an apartment balcony on the Gold Coast.

A Queensland Ambulance Service said emergency services responded to the incident at Marine Pde Labrador about 3.13am Friday.

A spokesman said a man, believed to be in his 20s, suffered a "significant leg injury" after falling about 10 metres from an apartment balcony.

The man was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

