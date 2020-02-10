Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has pleaded guilty to tackling another man at an Australia Day pool party, causing his finger to be partly amputated.
A man has pleaded guilty to tackling another man at an Australia Day pool party, causing his finger to be partly amputated.
News

Man pleads guilty to bloody Aussie Day brawl

Danielle Buckley
10th Feb 2020 8:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE trial into a bloody Australia Day pool party that left a man without the tip of his finger has ended abruptly with the accused pleading guilty.

Brendan Rhys Jones was charged with grievous bodily harm after he tackled Springfield forklift driver Aidan Cusack on January 26, 2018 at a pool party in Ferny Grove.

Jones originally pleaded not guilty and faced a trial in September last year.

The jury returned a hung verdict and Jones was due to begin his second trial at Brisbane District Court on Monday.

He pleaded guilty to the single charge and will be sentenced this week. - NewsRegional

australia day brendan rhys jones brisbane district court grievous bodily harm guilty plea pool party
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SES units called to hundreds of jobs including flood rescues

        premium_icon SES units called to hundreds of jobs including flood rescues

        News IT’S been a busy few days for the State Emergency Service on the Northern Rivers, and more rain is forecast.

        King and his famous fro return to Rams

        premium_icon King and his famous fro return to Rams

        Sport SPECIAL guest makes a rare appearance to help Marist Brothers prepare for NRRRL...