A man has been told to stay at least 10km away from Kyogle after being accused of a stabbing.
A man has been told to stay at least 10km away from Kyogle after being accused of a stabbing.
News

Man ordered to stay 10km from Kyogle after alleged stabbing

Rebecca Fist
13th Mar 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:57 AM
SELF-defence is likely to be raised in the case of a man accused of a stabbing in Kyogle, a court has heard.

Michael Chieza, 59, appeared before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

Mr Chieza is facing charges of wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and reckless wounding.

The court was served a brief of evidence by March 2, and after a brief appearance on Wednesday, the case has been adjourned until April 29.

Mr Chieza was arrested in December and taken into custody after allegedly stabbing a 61-year-old man at the camping area at the showgrounds on Summerland Way, Kyogle.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after midday on Saturday, December 28.

In January his solicitor Cameron Bell applied for bail on his behalf before Lismore Local Court, saying self-defence would be raised by Mr Chieza.

While police had suggested the accused had "no fixed place of abode" - an issue sometimes flagged as a flight risk - Mr Bell said his client had been living in a mobile home and was also able to live at the home of an old friend Rochedale South in Queensland.

"I've spoken with (his friend) by way of telephone," he said.

"He's aware of Mr Chieza's situation.

"He's made it very clear that Mr Chieza can live with him and that he will do anything he can to support that."

Police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik opposed bail, saying Mr Chieza had "limited or no ties to this area" and citing a "strong prosecution case".

Reading from a police account of the incident, Magistrate Jeff Linden said it was alleged the 61-year-old "struck this defendant on at least one occasion" at one point causing him to fall to the ground.

"Subsequently a knife was produced by the defendant and the alleged victim was stabbed and was hospitalised for a stab wound to his lower left back," he said.

Mr Linden granted Mr Chieza bail to live in Rochedale South.

He is prohibited from consuming drugs or alcohol and cannot go within 10km of Kyogle.

