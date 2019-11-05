Man on the run after woman shot in car

ACT Police at the scene of a shooting in Canberra. Picture Gary Ramage

Police are hunting for a man in Canberra this morning after he shot at a woman sitting in her parked car, leaving her with gunshot and shrapnel wounds.

Emergency services were called to the Canberra suburb of Griffith just after 8am this morning following the reported shooting incident on Dominion Circuit in Forrest.

The woman told police she had parked her car on Dominion Circuit when a man got out of his own car nearby and, holding a gun, fired at the woman and her vehicle.

You can see bullet holes in the drivers side window of the car. The woman fled to Manuka Oval in the car after being shot at in a Barton car park opposite a school this morning @canberratimes pic.twitter.com/is82hSGGTw — Andrew Brown (@AndrewBrownAU) November 4, 2019

The woman, who had sustained gunshot and shrapnel wounds, managed to flee to Manuka Oval where she called for help and a security officer provided her with first aid.

The oval is less than a two minute drive from Dominion Circuit.

The woman was shot while inside her car. Picture Gary Ramage

The woman managed to flee to Manuka Oval. Picture Gary Ramage

The woman was treated by ACT Ambulance paramedics at the scene and transported to hospital.

"The man escaped in a silver/blue two door hatchback with a NSW registration plate on the front and no plate on the back," ACT Police said in a statement.

"He is described as caucasian in appearance and is believed to have been driving with a caucasian passenger."

ACT Policing Superintendent Stephen Turnbull said officers were working hard to find the man but said there was no immediate threat to public safety.

"(It's) not the sort of thing that normally happens in Canberra," he said.

The investigation, while is in its early stages, appears to be unrelated to the T20 International cricket match between Australia and Pakistan cricket scheduled at Manuka Oval later today.

Anyone who sees the silver/blue hatchback should call 000 immediately. Do not approach the vehicle.