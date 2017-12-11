Man nearly drowns at beach near Byron Bay

A man was winched to be transferred to Lismore Base Hospital, after nearly drowning at Tallows Beach.

A MAN has been flown to Lismore Base Hospital for medical treatment after a near-drowning incident near Byron Bay on Sunday.

Police and three ambulances were among emergency services that rushed to the Tallow Beach area about 5.20pm to initial reports of a male not breathing.

It is understood the man, whose age is unknown, was pulled from Tallow Creek, where it connects to Tallow Beach, by bystanders and onto the shore.

Crews from the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter stabilised the man before he was winched off the beachfront.

The man was treated by the helicopter doctor and flown to Lismore Base Hospital for further treatment.