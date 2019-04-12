Fears held for man reported missing from local nursing home

COFFS Clarence Police are seeking community help to locate a missing man.

Peter Hile, aged 64, was last seen at the Coffs Harbour Nursing Home in Victoria St on Thursday at 12.15pm.

Since the time he was reported missing extensive searches between the nursing home and his last known location, as well as inquiries with family members have not been able to locate the man.

A GPS watch worn by Mr Hile, last showed his location being in the vicinity of Stadium Drive and the Pacific Highway Coffs Harbour late on Thursday.

Peter Hile is missing from a Coffs Harbour nursing home and was last tracked to a location at South Coffs. He is known to frequent Bellingen, police say.

Mr Hile is known to frequent the Bellingen Showground and the 2BB radio station areas.

He is believed to have slight onset dementia and given the length of time since he was last seen, police hold fears for his safety.

Mr Hile is described as being a Caucasian male, fair freckled complexion, thin build, approximately 175cm tall, crew cut balding grey hair, grey goatee beard, green/hazel eyes.

He is believed to have been wearing dark jeans and a some type of shirt (not further described).

Police are urging anyone with information to call Coffs Harbour Police Station on 6691 0799.