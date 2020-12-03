Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tim Watkins was killed in a hit and run incident on Wilsons Creek Road, Wilsons Creek, about 9km southwest of Mullumbimby.
Tim Watkins was killed in a hit and run incident on Wilsons Creek Road, Wilsons Creek, about 9km southwest of Mullumbimby.
News

Man makes admission in negeligently killing cyclist

Aisling Brennan
3rd Dec 2020 3:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has pleaded guilty to negligent driving in Mullumbimby which resulted in the death of a popular football player in 2019.

Stuart Charles Newman, 51, pleaded guilty to one count of negligent driving occasioning death in Lismore District Court on Thursday.

He had previously pleaded not guilty to the higher charge of dangerous driving occasioning death.

The court heard the Crown Prosecution would drop this charge against Newman following his plea to negligent driving, which was listed on a Certificate 166.

In the early hours of June 23, 2019, Newman was driving along Wilsons Creek Rd, Wilsons Creek, when he fatally struck 22-year-old Tim Watkins.

Mr Watkins, a prominent member of the Mullumbimby Mustangs Rugby League Club, was cycling along the road at the time of the incident.

NSW Police have released this image of a late 1990s model Mitsubishi Delica L400, believed to be involved in the death of Mullumbimby man, Tim Watkins.
NSW Police have released this image of a late 1990s model Mitsubishi Delica L400, believed to be involved in the death of Mullumbimby man, Tim Watkins.

After striking Mr Watkins with his Mitsubishi Delica vehicle, Newman fled the scene without calling for help.

Mr Watkins died at the scene from traumatic injuries.

Police will allege his body was found 47 metres from where he was struck by Newman’s vehicle.

Newman travelled from Wilsons Creek to his mother’s Bellingen property after the incident, according to court documents.

He handed himself into police at Coffs Harbour 10 weeks after Mr Watkins died.

Newman in July had pleaded guilty to one count of failing to stop and assist after his vehicle caused death upon impact.

His trial was set for April but was vacated on Thursday by Judge Dina Yehia upon Newman’s guilty plea being entered.

Newman, who remains on bail, will be sentenced on March 17.

fatal hit and run lismore district court mullumbimby hit and run tim watkins
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Huge change for new VW Golf

      Huge change for new VW Golf
      • 3rd Dec 2020 2:27 PM

      Top Stories

        VIRUS FEARS: Quarantine worker tests positive in NSW

        VIRUS FEARS: Quarantine worker tests positive in NSW

        News NSW’s virus-free streak has come to an end after a quarantine worker tested positive to COVID-19 after working across two Sydney hotels.

        Alleged child sex offender to spend Christmas with mum

        Premium Content Alleged child sex offender to spend Christmas with mum

        News THE man’s bail conditions has been varied in order for him to spend the holiday in...

        WEST BYRON UPDATE: What’s happening with major DAs?

        Premium Content WEST BYRON UPDATE: What’s happening with major DAs?

        News TWO significant Byron Bay developments are before the Land and Environment Court.

        Super-spreading wedding that once locked down Alstonville

        Premium Content Super-spreading wedding that once locked down Alstonville

        News A MARRIAGE in Alstonville a century ago left the town in lockdown, according to...