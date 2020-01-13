Man loses love of life and then his home

In just two months, Beau Boller has lost the love of his life in a shocking accident and then lost his home to bushfires.

His partner Elle Lockhart died in November as he fought to save her life after an accident on their rural property at Pericoe, inland from Eden on the state's south coast.

Elle Lockhart and Beau Boller. Picture: GoFundMe

Mr Boller, 30, had been staying with Elle's family in town because he could not bear to be alone but he returned to his family's home this week to find there was nothing left after the south coast inferno had ripped through, destroying precious keepsakes and his work ute and carpenter's tools.

"I can't even begin to put into words how devastated he is," Ms Lockhart's aunt, Kim Lowe, said yesterday.

Bushfire devastation from Anthony Beau Boller’s property in Pericoe. Picture: GoFundMe

Elle's family have set up a GoFundMe page to help him because the house was uninsured. It was owned by his dad Tony Boller but it was in a company name and Tony Boller had not left a will when he died in June last year.

Ms Lowe said all Mr Boller had been able to get was $1000 assistance from Centrelink.

All his carpentry tools were also destroyed.

Daily Telegraph

"It was the first time he had been able to get in since the roads were closed and there was nothing left," Ms Lowe said.

"I know there are lots of very sad stories out there but it is just heartbreaking for this young man.

"He is totally broken. We just want to help Beau rebuild his life."

To donate, go to gofundme.com/f/please-help-beau-rebuild-his-life