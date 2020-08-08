Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man killed while clearing trees on property near Lismore

Rebecca Lollback
by
8th Aug 2020 8:42 AM | Updated: 11:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A REPORT will be prepared for the information of the Coroner after a man died while working on a property about 20km north of Lismore.

Emergency services were called to the property on Cox Road, at Koonorigan, after the man was found trapped by a fallen tree about 7.20pm on Friday.

He died at the scene.

Officers from Richmond Police District have been told the 67-year-old man was clearing trees on the property when the incident occurred.

SafeWork NSW will be notified of the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

lismore safework
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Man charged over fatal crash fronts court

        Premium Content NAMED: Man charged over fatal crash fronts court

        News A Gold Coast man accused of fleeing the scene of a fatal Tweed car crash was released from hospital in time to face court in person.

        Government lashed over deaths in custody

        Premium Content Government lashed over deaths in custody

        News “IT seems that every generation needs to be told why Black Lives Matter. Here we...

        $1000 fine for woman meant to be self-isolating in Nimbin

        Premium Content $1000 fine for woman meant to be self-isolating in Nimbin

        News THE woman told police she would be self-isolating in Nimbin when she crossed the...

        Missing Victorian man last seen in Northern NSW

        Missing Victorian man last seen in Northern NSW

        News HAVE you seen Gregory Pristel? Police think he may be travelling around in his...