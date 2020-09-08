Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been killed in a shark attack on the Gold Coast. Lifeguards treated the victim on the beach near the Tweed Heads and Coolangatta Lifesaving Club, but they could not be saved.
A man has been killed in a shark attack on the Gold Coast. Lifeguards treated the victim on the beach near the Tweed Heads and Coolangatta Lifesaving Club, but they could not be saved.
Environment

Great white shark kills man on Gold Coast

by Jeremy Pierce, Thomas Chamberlin
8th Sep 2020 5:57 PM | Updated: 7:03 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only
A surfer has been attacked and killed by a great white shark on the Gold Coast this afternoon, with a witness telling how the water was red with blood after the attack.   The 46-year-old Gold Coast man was found by another surfer face down in the water off Greenmount Beach about 5pm.   A tooth from the huge shark remained embedded in the man's longboard.   The victim was brought to shore by the surfer where lifeguards worked frantically to save him but he could not be revived.   It is believed the man was bitten on the leg.   It is the first fatal shark attack at a netted Queensland beach in decades.   The attack happened near the Tweed Heads and Coolangatta Lifesaving Club, a police spokesman said.   "A male has been pulled from the water after what has been reported as a shark attack," the spokesman said.   "Investigations are continuing."   The Queensland Ambulance Service was called at 5.08pm after reports of the shark attack.   "An adult male appears to have critical injuries as result of a shark attack," a QAS spokesman said.

More Stories

editors picks environment man killed shark shark attack

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gym owner slapped man who used his facility without paying

        Premium Content Gym owner slapped man who used his facility without paying

        Crime A BUSINESS owner who took a disagreement into his own hands has been sentenced over the attack.

        Will we be inundated by visitors during the school holidays?

        Premium Content Will we be inundated by visitors during the school holidays?

        News Ballina has been the most searched-for destination in Australia

        It’s official! Zac confirms romance with Byron waitress

        Premium Content It’s official! Zac confirms romance with Byron waitress

        Celebrity Couple stepping out hand-in-hand for first time during lunch date

        Byron Bay connection to multi-millionaire’s family dispute

        Premium Content Byron Bay connection to multi-millionaire’s family dispute

        News Rich businessman who owned popular pub loses properties, luxury cars