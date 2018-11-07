Menu
Login
WORKPLACE INCIDENT: A 45-year-old Gladfield man has died after becoming trapped in a hay accumulator overnight.
WORKPLACE INCIDENT: A 45-year-old Gladfield man has died after becoming trapped in a hay accumulator overnight. Tessa Mapstone
News

Man killed in farm incident near Warwick

Elyse Wurm
by
7th Nov 2018 9:06 AM

A 45-YEAR-OLD man has died in a serious workplace incident at Gladfield overnight.

The Gladfield man was found by a fellow worker trapped in machinery on a farm but could not be revived.

Warwick Police Station officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said the incident occurred on a farm between 11pm and 12.30am.

"Unfortunately a male person has been located trapped between the tray and the frame of the hay accumulator," Snr-Sgt Deacon said.

"He was located by a worker who was not present at the time (the man was injured) but arrived soon after.

"He freed the deceased and commenced CPR until QAS arrived, however, the deceased could not be revived."

Paramedics were called to the scene about 11.46pm where the man had sustained critical injuries.

Snr-Sgt Deacon said the man died at the scene.

Police investigations are continuing this morning and a report is being prepared for the coroner.

The family of the man has been advised.

fatal hay accumulator queensland ambulance services tractor crash warwick police workplace incident
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    TV show comes to North Coast for political discussion

    TV show comes to North Coast for political discussion

    Whats On BARRIE Cassidy will bring a panel of political journalists to discuss the big political news of 2018 so far and what may be coming next.

    Mullum's show is set to thrill

    Mullum's show is set to thrill

    News Truck parade and show in Mullumbimby

    Melbourne Cup fashion advice from the woman with 500 hats

    Melbourne Cup fashion advice from the woman with 500 hats

    News Look amazing without spending a fortune

    Volunteer to join team Brunswick

    Volunteer to join team Brunswick

    News VOLUNTEER and be a part of the Brunswick Head community

    Local Partners