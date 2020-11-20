Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paul Walton pleaded guilty on Monday to stealing his neighbour's Kelpie cross and taking it to his caravan for sexual penetration in April this year. Picture: Facebook
Paul Walton pleaded guilty on Monday to stealing his neighbour's Kelpie cross and taking it to his caravan for sexual penetration in April this year. Picture: Facebook
Crime

Man jailed for sex act with dog

by Frances Vinall
20th Nov 2020 8:50 PM

WARNING: Disturbing

A man who stole his neighbour's dog to commit a sex act on it has been unable to explain why he did it.

Paul Brian Walton was sentenced to 12 months' prison combined with a two-and-a-half year community correction order by the County Court of Victoria on Friday.

He had pleaded guilty to bestiality, animal cruelty, theft and drug possession over his actions in April this year.

The court heard the 53-year-old said in an assessment, "I don't want it to keep happening."

He "could not offer any insight into why he acted on his impulses".

On April 6 Walton stole a 12-year-old Kelpie cross named Gemma from a neighbouring farm.

Paul Walton will spend a year in jail before being released on a community correction order. Picture: Facebook
Paul Walton will spend a year in jail before being released on a community correction order. Picture: Facebook

Police rescued the "visibly distressed" animal from Walton's caravan at Ardmona near Shepparton the next day.

Pornography was playing on a television when police arrived.

They also found five grams of cannabis.

Judge Wraight said Walton stole the dog "to commit what can only be described as a serious act of animal cruelty".

The 53-year-old had only been released from jail a few months earlier.

He was previously convicted for "very similar" offences involving three dogs.

Judge Wraight said Walton bore "assaults and harassment" in jail, "even within the sex offenders' unit".

The court heard he had also received social media threats since reporting of his last court appearance.

Judge Wraight ordered he undertake treatment and rehabilitation as conditions of his community corrections order.

Originally published as Man jailed for sex act with dog

More Stories

animal abuse bestiality crime disgusting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Riot squad on call as schoolies descend on Byron Bay

        Premium Content Riot squad on call as schoolies descend on Byron Bay

        News Tweed-Byron Police won’t tolerate any public health order breaches at schoolies.

        Covid breach fears as Qld schoolies hit Byron

        Premium Content Covid breach fears as Qld schoolies hit Byron

        News Official Schoolies celebrations may have been scrapped

        North Coast politician sinks bill, reignites ‘koala wars’

        Premium Content North Coast politician sinks bill, reignites ‘koala wars’

        News Lennox Head-based MLC gives emotional speech in parliament and gets demoted for her...

        Grandma's 'bootleg concoction' inspired new gin

        Premium Content Grandma's 'bootleg concoction' inspired new gin

        News Granny’s ‘notorious cumquat gin’ inspires latest beverage