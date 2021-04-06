Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting outside a train station that left a man with leg injuries.
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting outside a train station that left a man with leg injuries.
Crime

Man injured in drive-by shooting at train station

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle Buckley
6th Apr 2021 4:14 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating after a man was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting outside a Brisbane train station yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said it appeared the 36-year-old had been shot as he was walking on Hudson St outside Wooloowin train station just before 5.30pm.

The shooter drove up to him in a dark sedan, shot him then fled the scene.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening leg injuries.

Nearby residents reported hearing a "loud clap" in the street.

Anyone who was on Hudson St between 5.20pm and 5.40pm and has dashcam footage or may have witnessed something is urged to contact police on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Man injured in drive-by shooting at train station

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘One hell of a ride’: Local drivers conquer the Mountain

        Premium Content ‘One hell of a ride’: Local drivers conquer the Mountain

        News Three local drivers climbed onto the podium over the Bathurst 6 Hour weekend.

        Coastal weather warnings raised by BOM

        Coastal weather warnings raised by BOM

        News Surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities on...

        $4.7M project brings 32 new beds to aged care facility

        Premium Content $4.7M project brings 32 new beds to aged care facility

        News After nursing home expansion, “60 locals will be able to stay in the area, closer...

        From Las vegas to Lismore: Popular band confirms show

        Premium Content From Las vegas to Lismore: Popular band confirms show

        Music The popular band will be playing in the area as part of a massive tour.