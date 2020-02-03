Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The smashed car pictured where it came to rest. Picture: Nine Gold Coast News.
The smashed car pictured where it came to rest. Picture: Nine Gold Coast News.
News

Man hurt after car plunges 80m

by Emily Halloran
3rd Feb 2020 4:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RESCUE helicopter has been tasked to rescue an injured man after his car fell 80 to 100 metres down an embankment at Tamborine Mountain.

It is understood a person phoned emergency services at 1.20pm after they spotted tyre marks on Main Western Road, near Lahey Road.

Critical care paramedics were lowered to the scene with the assistance of the SES and a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services technical rescue team.

Emergency crews found a man suffering from head, shoulder, arm, pelvic and leg injuries.

A QFES spokesman said the car is believed to be able "80 to 100m" down the cliff.

More to come.

accident cliff editors picks gold coast tamborine mountain

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Baby massage expert offers Northern Rivers classes

        premium_icon Baby massage expert offers Northern Rivers classes

        News TIRED mums and dads take note -- massaging your baby (in the right way) can help them sleep better.

        PHOTOS: Chris Hemsworth on location in hinterland village

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Chris Hemsworth on location in hinterland village

        News Federal was disturbed by film trucks, crew and a film star

        Hemsworths join global koala fundraiser

        premium_icon Hemsworths join global koala fundraiser

        News The #KoalaComeback campaign was launched to raise $2 million for wildlife recovery...

        Free app helping to track bushfire recovery

        Free app helping to track bushfire recovery

        News Residents of fire-affected habitats are encouraged to help track recovering...