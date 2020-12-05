Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been taken to hospital by ambulance after being bitten by a highly venomous snake at a private residence.
A man has been taken to hospital by ambulance after being bitten by a highly venomous snake at a private residence.
News

Man hospitalised after deadly snake bite

by SAM FLANAGAN
5th Dec 2020 1:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been taken to hospital by ambulance after being bitten by a highly venomous snake at a private residence in Townsville.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said they were called to an address in West End just after 10am after reports of a man being bitten by a snake.

It's believed the man, aged in his 40s, was tagged on the hand by a tiger snake.

He was treated on site by paramedics before being transported to the Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

Tiger Snake
Tiger Snake

Mainland tiger snakes are responsible for the second-highest number of bites in Australia, as they inhabit highly populated areas along the east coast according to Australian Geographic.

Bites are fatal if untreated, causing pain in the feet and neck, tingling, numbness and sweating, followed by breathing difficulties and paralysis.

The venom also damages the blood and muscles, leading to renal failure.

Originally published as Man hospitalised after deadly snake bite

snake bite

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Psychological thriller filmed locally streaming on Netflix

        Premium Content Psychological thriller filmed locally streaming on Netflix

        News NORTHERN NSW resident Justin McMillan directed and created the original film story.

        5 reasons not to miss North Coast’s newest markets

        Premium Content 5 reasons not to miss North Coast’s newest markets

        News Why these new events have all your Christmas shopping sorted

        New dam would destroy something 'very precious'

        New dam would destroy something 'very precious'

        Letters to the Editor Plans for new Dunoon Dam have been described as "extremely reckless"

        Community legends recognised after tough year for community

        Premium Content Community legends recognised after tough year for community

        News HELEN Hamilton “really embodies what it means to be a volunteer”.