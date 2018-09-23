Menu
Man 'hit and dragged' by car in busy street

Hamish Broome
by
23rd Sep 2018 4:29 PM

A MAN is being transported to Gold Coast hospital after he was reportedly hit by a car and dragged on a busy road in Tweed Heads this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Kennedy Drive shortly after 3pm this afternoon.

A NSW Ambulance media spokesman said the 55-year-old man had chest, leg, and shoulder injuries and severe abrasions across his body.

It's understood the incident occurred after an argument. Police have been approached for comment.

The man was conscious and breathing, and was taken to Gold Coast hospital in a stable condition.

