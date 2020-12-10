Menu
Lismore police station in Lismore.
Man hands himself to police, but they weren’t looking for him

Aisling Brennan
10th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
A GOONELLABAH man who assaulted his partner handed himself into police before they even knew about the incident, a court has heard.

The man appeared before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to one count of common assault.

The NSW Police prosecutor told the court the man had presented to the Lismore Police Station to report his own crime.

“We weren’t aware of this matter until he told us about it,” the police prosecutor said.

When police visited the victim, the woman had “admitted it was a push only”, the court heard.

The man’s solicitor, Natasha Wood, said her client had a relatively clean record and had worked with his partner to resolve any issues.

Magistrate Jeff Linden said the case was an “unusual matter” for somebody to hand themselves in without a crime even being reported.

The man was sentenced to a 12-month conditional release order.

An apprehended violence order was also issued for two years.

common assault charge lismore crime lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

