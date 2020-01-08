Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Dobson Brown fined for drink driving 20 years later.
Dobson Brown fined for drink driving 20 years later.
Offbeat

He drove drunk in 2000 - the law caught up with him today

by Jacob Miley
8th Jan 2020 2:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been fined for drink driving almost two decades after he was caught by the police.

Dobson Brown blew over the legal limit in August, 2000.

He appeared in Southport Magistrates Court this morning charged with drink driving and fail to appear.

Prosecutor Nicole Conditsis was unable to provide the facts due to the age of the offence.

Brown, who represented himself, told the court he flew to Sydney shortly after the offence and that's why he didn't appear in court.

The man was charged 20 years ago.
The man was charged 20 years ago.

He said he returned to the state in September last year.

The court heard a warrant was executed after Brown changed his license in Queensland.

"I got a knock on the door the next day," he said.

For the two offences Brown was fined $550 and he was disqualified from driving for one month.

court crime dobson brown drink-driver

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chris Hemsworth just raised the bar on bushfire donations

        Chris Hemsworth just raised the bar on bushfire donations

        News THE Hollywood star will MC this Thursday's Make It Rain 2020 live music fundraiser in Byron Bay.

        60th anniversary makes for chopping good event

        premium_icon 60th anniversary makes for chopping good event

        News Family fireworks are scheduled for this weekend at Benner Park, weather permitting...

        Dairy code a ‘game-changer’

        premium_icon Dairy code a ‘game-changer’

        News New mandatory dairy code declared a ‘game changer’ for industry

        Fundraiser online auction about to hit $75000

        premium_icon Fundraiser online auction about to hit $75000

        News THE training session with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky available at the online...