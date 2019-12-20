Peter Dansie drowned partner because she was a cost 'burden'

Peter Dansie convicted of murdering his wife Helen Dansie by drowning her in a pond. He killed Helen, who was disabled, because she was a cost burden.

An Adelaide man has been found guilty of the murder of his wife, by drowning her when her wheelchair toppled into a pond.

Peter Rex Dansie, 70, was accused of killing his wife Helen, 67, in the Adelaide parklands in 2017.

After a trial by judge alone, Supreme Court Justice David Lovell found him guilty of the murder charge on Friday.

Members of the court visited Veale Gardens where Helen Dansie died in October last year. Picture: Sam Wundke/AAP.

Dansie showed no emotion as the verdict was delivered and Justice Lovell revoked his bail.

He will return to court in February for sentencing submissions.

During his trial, the court heard Dansie told police he briefly climbed into the pond after she fell in, but got out in order to call triple-0.

He told an operator he tried to keep Mrs Dansie's head above water and manoeuvre her to the edge of the pond in an unsuccessful attempt to rescue her.

But prosecutors in the case alleged it was "no accident" that Mrs Dansie's wheelchair ended up in the pond, and that her husband's story was implausible.

