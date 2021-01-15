Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Clarence Crime generic
Clarence Crime generic
Crime

Man found guilty of bashing partner with frying pan

Jarrard Potter
15th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been sentenced after he was found guilty of assaulting his partner with a frying pan during an argument.

Blake Mitchell appeared in Grafton Local Court on Tuesday to continue his hearing into alleged offending dating back to July 2019.

The 31-year-old had previously plead not guilty to being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and common assault.

The court heard evidence from the victim's police statement, and officers that responded to the incident which took place at Elland, south of Grafton.

According to court documents, about 5.30pm Wednesday July 17, 2019, the victim arrived home from work after receiving a number of text messages from Mitchell that indicated he was angry at her.

The court heard that as a result, the victim began a voice recording on her mobile phone. The victim walked into the kitchen area and the accused began to verbally argue with her in relation to the state of cleanliness of the house and the fact that the victim had the shed key in her possession.

Evidence was tendered during the hearing that during the argument Mitchell said to the victim "I'll f------ smash you dog" and "I'll f------ knock your face off c---, I'll make sure no one will ever love you again."

Court documents reveal that Mitchell then armed himself with a metal cooking pan from the kitchen counter and hit her on the top of the head, causing a lump to form on her head and the metal pan to bend on the side.

The court heard Mitchell then grabbed a can of dog food from the kitchen counter and threw it toward the victim, however the can missed her and landed on the floor, causing dog food to spill onto the floor. The family's dog began eating the spilt food. Mitchell then kicked the dog and left the location.

The victim stopped the voice recording and contacted police to report the matter, as the victim was a person under the protection of an AVO.

The hearing went part-heard on October 13 last year, and on Wednesday at the conclusion of the evidence magistrate Kathy Crittenden found Mitchell guilty of both charges.

At a previous court date Mitchell had plead guilty to two separate charges of stalk/intimidate intend fear of physical harm and contravene a restriction in an AVO stemming from the incident.

Mitchell was convicted and sentenced to a 12-month intensive correction order, including 100 hours community service. He was also fined $400.

armed with intent to commit an indictable offence clarence crime grafton court grafton local court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Star magician dead aged 81

    Star magician dead aged 81
    • 15th Jan 2021 7:17 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Swans women’s squad to soar with new coach and players

        Premium Content Swans women’s squad to soar with new coach and players

        AFL It’s game on for the Lismore Swans women’s team who are calling for athletes to cross sporting divide and give Aussie rules a go.

        Curfew imposed on man facing 61 separate charges

        Premium Content Curfew imposed on man facing 61 separate charges

        Crime Police will allege he broke into several homes and vehicles or boats

        Lismore goes bottoms up over new clinic

        Premium Content Lismore goes bottoms up over new clinic

        Council News New addition to the medical scene set to leave Lismore cleansed

        Pool boss urges simple steps to prevent ‘something tragic’

        Premium Content Pool boss urges simple steps to prevent ‘something tragic’

        News There are risks involved with one of our key summer activities