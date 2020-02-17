Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police will work to formally identify a man who was found dead inside a unit engulfed by fire at Cranbrook. Pics Bill Hearne
Police will work to formally identify a man who was found dead inside a unit engulfed by fire at Cranbrook. Pics Bill Hearne
Crime

Man found dead after unit fire

by KEAGAN ELDER
17th Feb 2020 8:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has tragically been found dead inside a unit engulfed by fire.

Townsville Police district duty officer Senior Sergeant Joe Matheson said a crime scene had been established at the Cranbrook unit complex and police were working to identify the body.

He said the victim was believed to be a man, aged 71.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Orchid St shortly before midnight.

Forensic testing will be done today to formally identify the man who was found in one of the units.

Two other units were damaged by the fire's spread, however no other residents were injured.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said police were guarding the scene and fire investigators will be working to identify the cause of the blaze.

She said firefighters were notified of the fire at 11.54pm on Sunday and eight fire appliances had it under control by 1.15am Monday.

Firefighters were called to a number of structure fires overnight.

Four crews battled with a blaze on Cay St, Saunders Beach.

The QFES spokeswoman said firefighters were notified of the fire at 3.51am on Monday and the structure had partially collapsed.

"Police confirmed there was no persons at that scene," she said.

Firefighters are also working to control a structure fire which reignited in Cloncurry.

Crews arrived at the scene at 5.20pm on Sunday and had the fire under control by 17.25pm but it had since reignited in the early hours of Monday morning.

More Stories

Show More
death fire townsville unit

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Effort to clean up Byron’s beach postponed to the weekend

        Effort to clean up Byron’s beach postponed to the weekend

        News The event was rescheduled due to the recent wet weather

        Festival bound Nimbim couple's dangerous mistake

        premium_icon Festival bound Nimbim couple's dangerous mistake

        News 'I've been doing this for 30 years so I just go 'Here we go again'.'

        'His life mattered': Hospital death findings handed down

        premium_icon 'His life mattered': Hospital death findings handed down

        News Family wants police to learn from death of Tristan Francis Naudi.

        End of an era for historic pub accommodation

        premium_icon End of an era for historic pub accommodation

        News Owners explain why the popular hotel will close its doors to overnight guests