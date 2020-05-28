Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has died following a fire on the balcony of an apartment block this afternoon.
A man has died following a fire on the balcony of an apartment block this afternoon.
Crime

Man found dead after balcony fire

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
28th May 2020 7:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has died following a fire at a unit block in Sydney's west this afternoon.

Emergency services arrived at an apartment complex on Lethbridge St, Penrith about 2.45pm on Thursday following reports of a fire on the balcony of a home.

The fire was extinguished before firefighting crews arrived and the body of a man, suffering burns, was discovered on the balcony, according to a Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman.

The man is yet to be identified but is understood to be an elderly resident of the apartment.

No one else was injured during the blaze and no other homes or buildings nearby were damaged.
Police have established a crime scene and are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Originally published as Man found dead after balcony fire

fire death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Cruel’ timing for Target store closures

        premium_icon ‘Cruel’ timing for Target store closures

        News WORKERS at the Goonellabah store should be offered jobs at Bunnings or Officeworks, says Lismore MP Janelle Saffin.

        Animal park to reopen, so go meet a croc

        premium_icon Animal park to reopen, so go meet a croc

        News SUGAR gliders, wombats, emus, koalas, kangaroos and other animals are ready to...

        5000 ON HIGH ALERT: Panicked town mass testing for virus

        5000 ON HIGH ALERT: Panicked town mass testing for virus

        Health Two schools now closed for deep cleaning

        The pub where beer, spirits, wine is at cost price

        premium_icon The pub where beer, spirits, wine is at cost price

        News Northern Rivers hotel announces mega booze sale ahead of reopening