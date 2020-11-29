Rider in critical condition after motorbike crash

A man was flown in a critical condition to Gold Coast University Hospital after a motorbike crash at Blue Knob, near Nimbin, on Saturday afternoon.

A MAN was flown to a Queensland hospital in a critical condition after a serious motorbike crash on Saturday afternoon.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter service said in a statement it was tasked to the scene, at Blue Knob near Nimbin, shortly before 5pm.

Initial reports were of a serious motorbike crash where the rider had suffered serious injuries.

NSW Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter's critical care medical team treated and stabilised the 30-year-old man at the scene.

In its statement, the helicopter service said the man had come off his bike after he collided with a rock wall and was "thrown some distance".

He was placed in a medically-induced coma and flown to Gold Coast University Hospital with multiple injuries, and in a critical condition.