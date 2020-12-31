Menu
Man flown to hospital after fall from attic

Liana Boss
31st Dec 2020 2:00 PM
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has flown a man to a Queensland hospital in a serious condition after a fall.

The helicopter service was tasked by NSW Ambulance to reports of a fall in a home in Upper Eden Creek, north of Kyogle, shortly after 6am.

“NSW Ambulance Paramedics arrived and due to the location walked into the property as it wasn’t accessible by vehicle,” the helicopter service said in a statement.

“The Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team followed shortly after and assisted in the treatment of a male in his 30s who had fallen three to four meters from an attic onto a concrete floor.

“After being stabilised, and due to the inaccessible location, he was placed in a rescue stretcher and winch-extracted back into the helicopter and flown direct to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition with multiple injuries for further treatment.”

