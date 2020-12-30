Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital with facial burns after the explosion. Picture: RACQ Lifeflight Rescue
The man was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital with facial burns after the explosion. Picture: RACQ Lifeflight Rescue
News

Man flown to hospital after barbecue explosion

Jessica Paul
29th Dec 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been flown to hospital with several burns after a barbecue exploded on a Southern Downs property overnight.

Emergency services were called to a Goondiwindi property at about 10.30pm last night where the man, aged in his 30s, was suffering facial burns as a result of the explosion.

A RACQ Lifeflight Rescue spokeswoman said the man was treated for facial burns at the scene before being flown to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

The cause of the explosion remains unconfirmed.

editors picks
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Multi-home proposal ‘sympathetic’ to historic town’s character

        Premium Content Multi-home proposal ‘sympathetic’ to historic town’s...

        Property THE development application is seeking approval for new dwellings across two-storey buildings on a vacant lot.

        ‘Pressing need’ behind affordable boarding house proposal

        Premium Content ‘Pressing need’ behind affordable boarding house proposal

        Property Nine housing buildings proposed in plans for $2.8 million project

        Melissa McCarthy expected to film new series in Byron Bay

        Premium Content Melissa McCarthy expected to film new series in Byron Bay

        News Production offices will be located in Ballina soon to prepare

        Teen pulled unconscious from North Coast swimming pool

        Premium Content Teen pulled unconscious from North Coast swimming pool

        Breaking THREE ambulances and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were tasked to the...