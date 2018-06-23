Man’s deadly discovery in car

Man finds venomous rattlesnake under the hood of his car. Picture: Facebook

A MAN trying to jump-start his car was greeted by an unusual sound coming from his engine - the rattle of a venomous timber rattlesnake.

The man, from upstate New York, says the snake slithered across the engine block and curled up on the battery as he opened the hood of the car earlier this month in rural Hancock, about 185km northwest of New York City, the New York Post reports.

The Timber Rattlesnake's venom is highly potent and is highly dangerous to people and their pets. Its fangs are long enough to penetrate clothing and most boots.

State environmental conservation police officers were called out to remove the reptile.

Lt Nate Ver Hague untangled the snake's tail from the engine as Officer Mark Vencak carefully pulled it from the vehicle.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and was republished with permission.