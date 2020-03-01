Man falls off boat, hits propeller

Boat fall

A man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with head and back injuries after he came off a boat in the Maroochy River and connected with the propeller.

The incident occurred at a location off Bradman Ave around 11.04pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the Diura/Deena Street boat ramp where the man was treated before being transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Push bike rider hospitalised

A 25-year-old man who fell from a push bike in Buddina on Friday night suffered head injuries causing heavy bleeding.

The incident happened near the intersection of Point Cartwright Drive and Beltana Crescent.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the scene and transported the man to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Crash driver left scene

POLICE, QFES and Queensland Ambulance Service attended a single-vehicle accident in Gardak Street, Maroochydore at around 4.40am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the driver left in the vehicle before emergency services reached the scene.

"Police have a number plate, and this is now an open investigation," the spokesman said.

Police investigate alleged assault

POLICE were investigating an alleged assault at Sunrise Beach late Friday afternoon after what appeared as a dispute between neighbours.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said no charges had been laid at this point.

The alleged victim was a 52-year-old Orcades Street resident.

The incident was alleged to have occurred at 5.45pm Friday and reported to police at 7pm.

