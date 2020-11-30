Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man ‘failed to report’ wife’s death

by Erin Lyons
30th Nov 2020 2:16 PM
The man faces two charges. Picture: Richard Jupe
The man faces two charges. Picture: Richard Jupe

A Tasmanian man is accused of burying his partner on their rural property after failing to report her death to authorities.

Police said the 69-year-old man's partner died in August, three months before officers visited the property in Cranbrook on the state's central east coast last week where they uncovered a grave containing the woman's body.

The man was charged with failing to report a death and mishandling human remains.

He will appear at the Hobart Magistrates Court in March next year.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Man 'failed to report' wife's death

More Stories

charges death editors picks tasmania

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        400 gather at illegal doof, trample bird nesting site

        Premium Content 400 gather at illegal doof, trample bird nesting site

        Crime A WOMAN was charged over a drug offence but further action against attendees is possible, according to police.

        PICTURES: Hat trick for Le-Ba after surf prowess dominates

        Premium Content PICTURES: Hat trick for Le-Ba after surf prowess dominates

        Surfing Lennox/Ballina Boardriders have won the event three years in a row.

        'Mad Max' madness: Families terrorised by teen 4WD drivers

        Premium Content 'Mad Max' madness: Families terrorised by teen 4WD drivers

        News Teen drivers in 4WD vehicles terrorised walkers at beach

        Even Hollywood stars benefit from faster internet

        Premium Content Even Hollywood stars benefit from faster internet

        News The new offer promises speeds from 10Mbps to close to 1Gbps.