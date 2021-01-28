Man facing ice supply charges granted bail

A man accused of a $20,000 dollar drug haul has been granted bail.

A man accused of a $20,000 dollar drug haul has been granted bail.

A man accused of possessing and supplying almost $20,000 worth of methylamphetamine has been granted bail.

Glen Thomas Pender, 34 years old, is facing two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, supplying a prohibited drug and dealing with property proceeds of crime after being pulled over by police last week.

Richmond Police District officers stopped a Black Range Rover 4WD on Dyraaba St, Casino, at about 2.35pm on January 21.

The officers spoke with the driver, a 35-year-old man, and Mr Pender before searching the vehicle.

Police searched the vehicle and allegedly located more than $1000 in cash, a small amount of cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

More than 26.5 grams of methylamphetamine was also allegedly located on the passenger.

The estimated potential street value of the drugs is $19,875.

The defence told the court that they felt the prosecution’s case was “not the strongest” and felt bail was appropriate.

The prosecution disagreed with that sentiment and argued, the summary of facts represented a “strong case” in their opinion.

Magistrate Jeff Linden said he would “disagree … that it’s a weak case, on face it is a strong case” and while he had concerns about bail, they could be “mitigated” with stringent bail conditions.

Mr Pender was granted bail and will return to Casino Court on February 4 for mention.