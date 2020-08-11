Menu
Man faces court over alleged sex crimes against own sisters

Geordi Offord
11th Aug 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 6:45 PM
A MAN has been committed to District Court for the alleged indecent treatment of two of his young sisters.

He faced a committal hearing in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today charged with two counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 under 12 (permit) and a further two charges of indecent treatment of a child under 16 under 12 (expose).

He cannot be named for legal reasons.

The man's barrister Callan Cassidy cross examined multiple witnesses including two police detectives, a neighbour and the man's mother and sister.

During questioning, the neighbour told the court she had a conversation with the two young girls asking them if they were aware of things like stranger danger and which areas on their body were considered their "private parts".

She became concerned when they said they didn't know.

The neighbour then asked the girls if anyone had ever touched them in their private areas with one of the girls saying yes before quickly changing her answer to no.

She said she explained to the girls that it was very serious and the youngest of the pair then detailed concerning allegations about her brother touching himself in front of them.

When the man's mother was questioned by Mr Cassidy, she said she never suspected anything suspicious until one day, shortly before the man was charged, she saw him touching the girl's hair.

She said he also had something on his lap.

The man was allowed bail with the matter committed to the Bundaberg District Court to be heard at a later date.

A plea to the charges was not entered.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

