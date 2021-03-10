Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has entered a guilty plea to supplying drugs.
A man has entered a guilty plea to supplying drugs.
News

Man faces court after being caught with 10kg of ice

Aisling Brennan
10th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SYDNEY man has pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle carrying more than 10kg of ice through the Tweed.

Angga Malik, 34, entered a guilty plea to supplying a prohibited drug when he was arraigned in Sydney Downing Centre District Court on Monday.

The court heard a backup charge of possessing a prohibited drug was included on the arraignment, while a second charge of supplying a large commercial quantity prohibited drug was not included on the indictment.

Malik had been stopped by police on September 15, 2019, near Tweed Valley Way, Chinderah.

Police searched the car and found a black sports bag with 10 bags inside allegedly containing 10.167kg of ice, according to court documents.

Malik had previously pleaded not guilty last year to the charges against him but changed his plea this week.

Judge Dina Yehia listed the matter for a sentence hearing on May 19 in Sydney District Court.

drug supply charges northern rivers crime news sydney district court tweed crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warning: Online scammers selling fake Bluesfest tickets

        Premium Content Warning: Online scammers selling fake Bluesfest tickets

        News Organisers of the Easter music festival confirm there is only one way to purchase or re-sell tickets to the event.

        FOR THE KIDS: Quest to find Australia's spelling champ

        FOR THE KIDS: Quest to find Australia's spelling champ

        Education PM Scott Morrison encourages kids to join the 2021 Spelling Bee

        Severe storm warning issued for most of the North Coast

        Premium Content Severe storm warning issued for most of the North Coast

        News Forecast storms could bring heavy rain, strong winds and hail

        Bus to big stage: The Teskey Brothers’ journey to Bluesfest

        Premium Content Bus to big stage: The Teskey Brothers’ journey to Bluesfest

        News The band tells how they took long bus trips to see their idols