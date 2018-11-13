Man, 64, charged with murder after allegedly stabbing ex

UPDATE:

A MAN has been charged with murder after he allegedly killed his former partner during a brutal stabbing in Tweed Heads last night.

Paul Thomas Ryan, 64, of Brett St, Tweed Heads, was due to appear in court this morning but his case was adjourned as he had been taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

A Justice NSW spokesperson told the Tweed Daily News Mr Ryan had been charged with murder and had not applied for bail but it would be formally refused.

Mr Ryan remains in custody.

His case will be heard at the Tweed Heads Local Court on January 21, 2019.

EARLIER

A 64-YEAR-OLD man is facing court this morning after allegedly stabbing his former partner in Tweed Heads overnight.

Tweed Byron Police District Superintendent Wayne Starling confirmed police were called to a unit on Brett St, Tweed Heads about 6.30pm on Monday, where they found a 63-year-old woman in a critical condition. She later died of her injuries.

"The male was inside the premises when he was confronted by police. After a short struggle he was arrested and brought back to the police station," Supt Starling said.

"He was uncooperative when police arrived.

"As a result Strike Force Fyal was established, comprised of detectives from Tweed Byron District, and the male person was charged with murder and will be appearing before Tweed Court this morning."

Tweed Byron Police Department Superintendent Wayne Starling. Aisling Brennan

The man and woman had previously been in a 37-year relationship.

Supt Starling said the man involved had no prior criminal history.

"(The man and woman) lived there for a long time together and whilst they weren't in a relationship at this time, they were in a relationship up until two years ago," he said.

Nurses from the nearby Tweed Hospital also attended the scene to help while police waited for paramedics.

"A short time later nurses attending from the (Tweed) Hospital attempted to resuscitate the woman," Supt Starling said.

"Paramedics also tried to resuscitate the woman but unfortunately she died at the scene.

"What was really nice for the woman's family was the nurses did all they could to try to save the woman's life.

"We also had security come across from the hospital and of course the paramedics always do their best as well.

"The scene was horrible for the police that attended, it's a sad situation and my role is to care for the police that attended."

Investigations are continuing.

"Police still have a large number of people to interview. We have forensic experts out at the scene now and we've got to look at every possible scenario in the interest of the victim who lost their life," Supt Starling said.