Menu
Login
The man in his 30s was airlifted by the Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter.
The man in his 30s was airlifted by the Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter. Contibuted
News

Man dragged from back of ute by his two dogs

10th Nov 2018 9:26 AM

A DOG handler was dragged from the back of a vehicle by his two dogs while he was out pig hunting in the Western Downs overnight.

The man in his 30s was airlifted by the Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter after sustaining multiple injuries.

The helicopter, with a critical care doctor on board, was tasked to airlift the man just after 2am.

He was flown Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition. 

LifeFlight is a community-based charity funded and supported by the LifeFlight Foundation.
 

Related Items

dogs lifeflight toowoomba western downs
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Mullumbimby gets and gives some love

    Mullumbimby gets and gives some love

    News MULLUMBIMBY community attracts some much needed funds and support from the state government.

    OPINION: New game of homes in Byron Shire

    OPINION: New game of homes in Byron Shire

    News A solution for those who need an affordable home

    Bay team in district triumph

    Bay team in district triumph

    News Bat bowlers roll to the top

    Commemorating Armistice centenary

    Commemorating Armistice centenary

    News Centenary of Armistice Day

    Local Partners