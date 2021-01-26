Menu
A man has been sentenced after hitting a pedestrian with his car last year.
Crime

Man who struck pedestrian with car disqualified from driving

Adam Daunt
26th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
A man who hit a pedestrian with his car in Casino last year has been handed a community corrections order and disqualified from driving.

Patrick Roger Wood, 26, was sentenced for driving furiously in a motor vehicle to cause bodily harm and failing to stop and assist after causing injury.

Wood was driving a Nissan Navara west on Barker St, Casino when he conducted a U-turn and struck a 40-year-old man on 10.15pm on June 26, according to police.

The victim was carried on the Nissan's bonnet for about 10 metres before falling to the ground.

The court heard that Wood had asked a group of people, which included the victim, to get off the road.

The court heard how Wood then drove away from the group after a brief interaction but as he drove away, his car was struck by an object.

This caused Wood to "see red" and did a U-turn after which he struck the victim with his car.

In submission, the defence asked Magistrate Jeff Linden to consider that while the offences were "objectively serious" there was "high provocation" which led to the incident.

Wood received a community corrections order for 12 months and is disqualified from driving for the same period.

Wood was also convicted of a separate charge of possessing a prohibited drug but there was no penalty.

Lismore Northern Star

