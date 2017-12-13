Man dies on North Coast beach after being pulled from rip

A MAN has died after being pulled from the ocean off Tallow Beach after he was caught in a rip.

Surf Life Saving Far North Coast were called to the scene between Broken Head Beach and Suffolk Park about 12.40pm.

Paramedics and police were already at the scene and the 21-year-old man, from Brisbane, was found face down in the water and he was pulled on to the beach.

Tweed-Byron Local Area Command Sergeant Jason Dowds said there were plenty of bystanders at the scene at the time.

It is understood the victim's girlfriend was on the beach watching as the man struggled in the water, and she raised the alarm.

An off duty firefighter from Brazil pulled the man from the water and commenced CPR.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed a bystander was already performing CPR by the time paramedics arrived to assist.

Paramedics continued CPR unsuccessfully for the next 30 minutes.

"It was quite rough out there and he did start to struggle and he was underwater for some time before he was dragged out," Sgt Dowds said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Officers have now commenced investigations and a report is being prepared for the Coroner.

Tragic drowning: Northern NSW Lifeguard Coordinator Scott McCartney speaks about the drowning at Tallow Beach.

Northern NSW Life Guard co-ordinator Scott McCartney said the man may have become caught in a rip on the changing tide, adding that Tallow Beach was particularly dangerous for rips because of its open exposure to swells.

He said it was a tragedy that the drowning occurred just three days before the summer lifesaving season begins, when a patrolled beach would be available just 400m to the north.

It has been a horror morning at the dangerous stretch of beach with a woman in her 70s also transported to Byron Central Hospital after struggling out of the water near Clifford St, Suffolk Park.

It is understood the woman swallowed water while making her own way to shore.