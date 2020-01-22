Man crushed to death by falling truck panels

A 56-year-old man has tragically died after being crushed while unloading a container at a Carrum Downs truck-body manufacturer.

David Nielsen

A man has died after he was crushed by a stack of panels being unloaded from a shipping container this week.

The 56-year-old man was working inside a container that was being unloaded at a Carrum Downs truck-body manufacturer about 10.30am on Tuesday.

He was killed when a stack of panels, weighing 3.6 tonnes, fell on top of him, crushing him into the side of the container's wall.

A WorkSafe spokesman said they were investigating the death.

The man is the third person to be killed in a workplace accident this year.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman said police would prepare a report for the coroner.

It comes after a preliminary count shows 166 workers lost their lives across Australia in 2019.

The highest amount of those deaths were people working in the transport, postal and

warehousing industries, the Safe Work Australia website shows.

In September last year a man, also aged 56, died after a brick wall collapsed at a worksite in Ballarat.

The wall was part of a house being demolished at Kenworthy Place, in Mount Pleasant.

