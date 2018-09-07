Menu
Login
A man is believed to have plunged to his death from a hi-rise apartment balcony in the same complex where teenager Laa Chol lost her life. Picture: ABC Melbourne
A man is believed to have plunged to his death from a hi-rise apartment balcony in the same complex where teenager Laa Chol lost her life. Picture: ABC Melbourne
Crime

Man dies after plunging from high-rise

by Aneeka Simonis and Kieran Rooney
7th Sep 2018 1:07 PM

A MAN is believed to have plunged to his death from a high-rise apartment balcony in the same complex where teenager Laa Chol lost her life.

Police were called to EQ Tower on A'Beckett St in Melbourne's CBD after reports of suspicious behaviour about 6.25am.

Teenage girl Laa Chol, 19, was stabbed to death during a party in the same apartment block in July.

Police at EQ Tower on A’Beckett St this morning. Picture: Twitter/@abcmelbourne
Police at EQ Tower on A’Beckett St this morning. Picture: Twitter/@abcmelbourne

When police arrived at the scene, five people were found outside the apartment building.

They fled the scene.

Three people were arrested, but two others went back inside the apartment.

Soon after a male was found dead. It's believed he fell from the balcony.

The investigation continues.

The man has not been identified.

EQ Tower. Picture: Nicole Garmston
EQ Tower. Picture: Nicole Garmston

Police will prepare a report for the coroner with oversight from Professional Standards Command.

Detectives are gathered outside the building and were earlier seen on a balcony.

A'Beckett St has been closed in both directions between Queen St and Elizabeth St.

Forensic investigators were spotted taking photos of two cars parked out the front of the apartment as police continue to examine the building's upper levels.

Aaron, a neighbouring resident who do not wish to reveal his last name, said he woke up this morning to see police investigating the grisly scene from his window.

"Everyone was out on their balconies looking down to see what had happened," he said.

"Because some of the apartments are short stay it seems like there's always something going on around here.

"The weekends are the worst time for parties and loud people."

More to come.

arrest editors picks eq tower fall fatality

Top Stories

    Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

    Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

    Education POLL: Should smartphones be restricted at NSW schools?

    OPINION: Public satisfaction

    OPINION: Public satisfaction

    News Council should deliver ratepayer satisfaction.

    Spread the love, not landfill

    Spread the love, not landfill

    News Register now for Second Hand Saturday

    Sculpture is a welcome sight

    Sculpture is a welcome sight

    News Byron Art Panel commissions $55,000 sculpture.

    Local Partners