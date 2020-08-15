Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has died after a freak fishing accident saw him hit in the chest by a large fish.
A man has died after a freak fishing accident saw him hit in the chest by a large fish.
News

Man dies in freak fishing accident

by PHILLIPPA BUTT
15th Aug 2020 1:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has died after a freak fishing accident in Territory waters.

The 56-year-old was fishing with family and friends in the Darwin Harbour when he was struck in the chest by a large fish which launched itself into the boat.

The group immediately made its way to Cullen Bay where they were met by police and paramedics who administered CPR.

Sadly the man passed away.

NT Police said it appeared "to be a freak incident".

"(It) is hugely distressing for the people in the boat and other family and friends of the man," a statement said.

"Police ask that their privacy be respected and as such will not be providing further comment."

phillippa.butt@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Man dies in freak fishing accident

fishing death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SCU takes its open day into virtual reality

        Premium Content SCU takes its open day into virtual reality

        News THE traditional open day will become a 26-day event with 360-degree virtual tours.

        Second arrest over armed robbery at Evans Head

        Premium Content Second arrest over armed robbery at Evans Head

        News POLICE allege the two men threatened staff of a licenced premises with a knife and...

        NSW confirms nine new COVID-19 cases

        NSW confirms nine new COVID-19 cases

        Health Coronavirus NSW: State confirms nine new COVID-19 cases