A man has died while swimming at Main Beach, Yamba.
Man dies after rescue from Yamba beach

Jarrard Potter
15th Feb 2020 6:29 PM
A MAN has died in hospital after he was rescued from Yamba's Main Beach last week.

Emergency services responded to reports that a man had been retrieved from the water unconscious at Main Beach, Yamba, about 3.30pm on Friday February 7 2020.

Members of the public commenced CPR on the man before lifeguards arrived to assist with the resuscitation.

Officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District attended a short time later and commenced inquiries.

The man was airlifted to Lismore Hospital before being transferred to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

About 1.30am on Thursday February 13 2020, Queensland Police notified NSW Police that the man passed away on Wednesday February 12 2020.

The man has been identified as a 36-year-old dual citizen of France and Australia.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

