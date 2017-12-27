PHOTOS: Sudden death of 28-year-old man investigated

Police are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man in Byron Bay on Christmas Day.

Police are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man in Byron Bay on Christmas Day. Marc Stapelberg

AN INVESTIGATION is underway into the death of a man at a home in Byron Bay.

Emergency services were called to the home on Carlyle Street, Byron Bay, shortly before 11.30pm on Monday responding to reports a man had collapsed.

The 28-year-old man, from Ewingsdale, was unable to be revived and he died at the scene.

Photos View Photo Gallery



Tweed Byron crime manager Brendon Cullen said it is understood the man was at the address for a Christmas gathering.

Detective Chief inspector Cullen said he could not confirm whether the man was the victim of a one punch attack.

A NSW Ambulance media spokesman confirmed paramedics were called to Carlyle St, Byron Bay after reports of a man believed to be in his 20s unconscious after a possible assault. The spokesman said the man went into cardiac arrest.

Police spoke to business staff and residents in the area at the time of the incident as investigations continue into the man's death.

Police on scene at Carlyle Street, byron Bay after a man died from a suspected assault.

The circumstances surrounding the man's death are now being investigated and police from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command are appealing for anyone with information to contact Byron Bay Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Detectives from State Crime Command's Homicide Squad are providing assistance.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.