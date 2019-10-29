Menu
Man dies after horrendous chimney ordeal

by Brittany Vonow and Paul Sims
29th Oct 2019 11:28 AM

A UK man has died on Dixon's Chimney in Carlisle after getting stuck upside down 88 metres in the air for 14 hours.

A frantic rescue operation was launched after his desperate cries for help were heard at 2.20am on Monday local time.

Dramatic images showed the topless man in his 50s hanging precariously from the top of Dixon's Chimney in Carlisle, Cumbria from only his left boot.

A helicopter and huge cherry picker were called in from Scotland to help free the man.

Officers were finally able to reach the trapped victim at 4.45pm.

But tragically Cumbria Police confirmed he had died.

 

Resident Scott Mattinson, 24, and his fiancee Nadene, 25, told how they heard wailing.

"We heard a noise, like something in distress," Scott said.

"We thought nothing of it at the time. But then at 1am Nadene woke up. We could hear shouting and a carry-on. We thought it was somebody who was drunk - you get used to that."

He added, "Then at 3am there was more shouting, and it turns out that that was the police. We looked out of the window and saw blue lights flashing."

By then temperatures in Carlisle had dropped to below -2C.

The first helicopter rescue attempt had to be abandoned because of the man's location and the aircraft's powerful downdraft that could have dislodged him.

A cherry picker was then brought in from Scotland to help get the man down.

He is believed to have climbed up the ladder to the top of the chimney.

Earlier, Superintendent Matt Kennerly confirmed the man had "stopped responding".

Roads around the structure, built in 1836 and a prominent local landmark, have been closed and homes evacuated.

