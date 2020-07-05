Man dies after falling from Sydney balcony

A man has died after falling from a balcony in Sydney. Picture: iStock

A man has died after falling from a balcony in Sydney. Picture: iStock

A young man has died after falling from a balcony in Sydney's CBD with police considering the death to be as a result of "misadventure".

Emergency services were called to reports a man had fallen from a balcony on Liverpool St in the city about 6.15pm on Sunday.

A 25-year-old man died at the scene.

Local police are investigating and a crime scene has been established.

"The man's death is not being treated as suspicious and is believed to be misadventure," NSW Police said in a statement later on Sunday night.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

